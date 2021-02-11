Pylon Network Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pylon Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC on exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $317,484.67 and approximately $168.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01077626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006155 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.71 or 0.05386079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.