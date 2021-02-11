Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 47.1% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001938 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $151,207.21 and approximately $18,105.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

