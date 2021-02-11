Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

