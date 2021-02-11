Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fiserv, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.