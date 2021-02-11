Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Issued By William Blair

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FISV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

