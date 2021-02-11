Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Issued By KeyCorp

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of COR opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

