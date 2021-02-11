Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

