Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $686.12 million, a PE ratio of 271.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

