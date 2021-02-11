Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ceragon Networks Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

CRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $386.38 million, a P/E ratio of -25.21, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

