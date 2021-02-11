Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after acquiring an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after acquiring an additional 754,782 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

