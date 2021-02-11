Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fiserv by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 44.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

