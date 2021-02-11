Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRR. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of RRR opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

