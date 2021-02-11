Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

CSL stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average is $137.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,114 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

