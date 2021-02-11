Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Issued By KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

