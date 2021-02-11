Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AECOM Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AECOM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. AECOM has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in AECOM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

