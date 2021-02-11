Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.91. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $45,289,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 246,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

