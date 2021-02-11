Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

NYSE CHGG opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -525.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $111.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Chegg by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.