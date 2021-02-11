Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.