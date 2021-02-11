Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after buying an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

