Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REYN. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 60.69%.

In other news, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $6,851,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

