Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $59.16 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,263,045. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 222.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Berry Global Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,216,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $10,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

