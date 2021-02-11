Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s FY2021 earnings at $20.30 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

CI opened at $211.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,003 shares of company stock valued at $32,977,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.