Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

EPC opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

