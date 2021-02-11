Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

