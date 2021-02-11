Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after purchasing an additional 301,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

