Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Issued By B. Riley

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Rogers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $176.42 on Thursday. Rogers has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.