Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.01.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

