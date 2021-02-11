Qannas Investments (LON:QIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Qannas Investments Ltd (LON:QIL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.63. Qannas Investments shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. The stock has a market cap of £371,941.25 and a PE ratio of -34.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.62.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Qannas Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qannas Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.