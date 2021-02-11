Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 91.3% in January

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of QABSY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

