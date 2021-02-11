Qbao Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,525.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Qbao has a market cap of $225,632.34 and $44,525.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

