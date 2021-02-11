Qell Acquisition (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 10,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 110,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

