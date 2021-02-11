QLC Chain Market Cap Hits $13.19 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.19 million and $3.42 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 88.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00080222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00084843 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061264 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

