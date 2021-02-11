QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX) Trading Down 4.8%

QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 294,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,427,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price objective on QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of C$117.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

QMX Gold Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers of the Val d'Or Mining Camp in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec.

