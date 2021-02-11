Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up about 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $170.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.