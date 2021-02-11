QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QSEP remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. 1,034,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

