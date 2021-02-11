QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS QSEP remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. 1,034,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
