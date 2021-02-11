QuadrantProtocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $159,573.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $159,573.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01103811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.34 or 0.05358823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019067 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

