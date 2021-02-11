Quant Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $535.82 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for $44.38 or 0.00092056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003907 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

