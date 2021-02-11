Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.09 or 0.01099767 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.21 or 0.05295305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026684 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019141 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

