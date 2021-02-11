Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.99 or 0.03714898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.00387067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.99 or 0.01101610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00468925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.00397197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00297686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,265,116 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

