Quark Price Tops $0.0121 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Quark has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $559.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

