Quasarcoin Market Cap Reaches $8.73 Million (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin token can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $5,358.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a token. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 tokens. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Quasar aims to be a “business travel” that requires personalized information based on broad knowledge, which starts with ‘fair travel’ to accumulate professional and advanced information, moving on to “medical travel” that requires knowledge of specific fields and extensive information. “

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

