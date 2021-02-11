Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.93. 503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.