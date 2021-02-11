Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

DGX opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,554,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

