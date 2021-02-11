Quidel (QDEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Quidel to post earnings of $9.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $237.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.35. Quidel has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Quidel alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.