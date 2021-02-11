QunQun 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $320,081.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. One QunQun token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $320,081.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01073480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00054294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05369875 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026606 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

