Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Quotient Technology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $13.04. 159,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,942. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on QUOT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

