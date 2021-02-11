Quotient Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 812% compared to the typical volume of 362 call options.

QUOT traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 92,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,942. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,088 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

