R1 RCM (RCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $29.36 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.