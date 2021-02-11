RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.56 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.56 ($0.66). 389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of £85.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.

About RA International Group (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

