RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 28,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.29 million, a PE ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

